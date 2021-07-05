Ismail Sabri: EMCO in Kampung Bagus, Kelantan and Kampung Baru Batu 2, Sabah starts Wednesday

Residents look on as members of the Malaysian Armed Forces install a barbed wire fence at Kampung Segambut Dalam in Kuala Lumpur June 25, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced in Kampung Bagus, Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, Kelantan and Kampung Baru Batu 2, Jalan Apas, Tawau, Sabah effective Wednesday until July 20.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government agreed with agencies in the MCO Technical Committee and on the advice of the Health Ministry (MOH).

“The implementation of EMCO is to facilitate MOH carry out screening, curb movement as well as the spread of infection from one risk area to another locality,” he said in a statement on the National Recovery Plan and EMCO today.

Meanwhile, he said extension of EMCO in several areas until July 20 involved Sungai Udang Prison (except Prison Quarters) , Melaka Tengah, Melaka as well as Kampung Ejuk, Kota Belud, and Kampung Warisan, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

The EMCO at the Balingian Power Generation workers quarters, Jalan Sibu-Mukah, Mukah, Sarawak would be extended from Wednesday to July 13.

Apart from that, Ismail Sabri also said the lifting of EMCO at 11.59pm tomorrow in several areas involving Kilang Sawit Cahaya Muda, Batang Padang, Perak as well as Blok 11, Kampung Titingan and Batu 7 Jalan Tinagat in Tawau, Sabah.

At the same time, he said EMCO would be ending earlier in several areas involving Rumah Panjang Alat anak Mukan and Mukah Palm Oil Mill workers’ quarters in Bukit Dinding, Mukah, Sarawak (scheduled to end on July 13) as well as nine longhouses in Sungai Rassau, Batang Igan, Mukah, Sarawak (scheduled to end on July 16).

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said six factories and 12 business premises ordered to close for violating government order and the standard operating procedure (SOP) on Covid-19 in inspection conducted by the Compliance Operations Task Force yesterday.

He also said 679 individuals were nabbed for defying SOP yesterday and from the total, 666 were compounded while five were on bail. — Bernama