White flag brings ray of light to family of five in Melaka

Syed Sidiq Abudin Syed Abdul Aziz (right) with his three children at their new rented home in Kampung Padang, Melaka July 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, July 4 — Hanging the white flag has brought a ray of light to Syed Sidiq Abudin Syed Abdul Aziz who has been struggling to pay for the monthly rental of his room where he lives with his wife and three children

Syed Sidiq, 42, said he did not expect the move to hang the white flag outside his room last Tuesday could move several parties including the state government, MPs, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and individuals to come to his aid.

“Alhamdulillah, I feel so blessed as aid has been pouring in non-stop since then and we have been given rental assistance for a two-room flat at Kampung Padang a project under the Melaka Housing Board (LPM).

Earlier Syed Sidiq had been struggling to pay RM350 for the single room he has been renting at Jalan Munshi Abdullah here.

Syed Sidiq said now that his family is assured of a roof over their head, he is motivated to look for a new job after being laid off as a shop assistant at a food court six months ago.

“I am striving hard to provide better for my wife Erala Ismail, 45, and our children and I don’t want them to go through hardship,” he said.

Earlier news of the couple flying a white flag outside a room window to show they were in need of food and other essentials went viral on social media. — Bernama