Ismail Sabri: Increased enforcement at factories, two areas in Sabah, one in Kelantan under EMCO from July 6

Armed Forces personnel install barbed wire fencing in Kampung Sungai Penchala as the enhanced movement control order kicks in today June 10, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today warned that enforcement, in terms of inspections, will be increased on factories and business premises.

“This is because there are too many violations of government instructions and standard operating procedures (SOPs) that have been reported in relation to these premises,” he said in a statement this evening.

Separately, Ismail said two areas in Sabah and one in Kelantan will be placed under the enhanced movement control orders (EMCO).

In Kelantan, Lepan Kabu Estate Quarters (A & B) and a part of neighbouring Kampung Pahi in Kuala Krai will be placed under EMCO after 18 of the 80 tests turned up positive for Covid-19.

In Sabah, the two villages concerned were Kampung Jambatan Baru in Membakut, Beaufort, and Block 6 of Kampung Titingan in Tawau Sabah.

The EMCO in these three areas will be implemented from July 6 to July 19.