EMCO: Those who fled Taman Nagasari told to return home immediately

BUKIT MERTAJAM, July 4 — Residents, business owners and workers who fled Taman Nagasari, here, which is placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) starting midnight July 4, have been told to return home immediately.

Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud said they were believed to have fled the area after the announcement of the EMCO which will be enforced until July 17.

“Fleeing the location to stay elsewhere, especially when the authorities are actively preparing to implement EMCO is an irresponsible act.

“They are warned to return to their respective homes so that the Ministry of Health (MOH) can conduct community screening quickly,” he said in a statement here tonight, adding MBSP has detailed records on those who fled enabling the authorities to track them down in integrated operations with the police, the Malaysian Armed Forced as well as the MOH.

There is a total of 940 units in Taman Nagasari, of which 244 units are for industrial use, 66 for commercial activities, 295 units of terrace houses and 335 units of flats.

Meanwhile, Bukit Tengah State assemblyman Gooi Hsiao Leung said in a statement tonight the District Health Office would conduct large-scale Covid-19 screenings on the residents from tomorrow (July 4), adding he would ensure that the people receive the necessary assistance. — Bernama