Domestic trade minister: Expedite Covid-19 vaccination for those involved in distribution, retail trade sector

The Covid-19 vaccination for those involved in the distribution and retail trade sector across the country needs to be expedited, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, July 4 — The Covid-19 vaccination for those involved in the distribution and retail trade sector across the country needs to be expedited, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

In a statement today, he pointed out this would help to accelerate the recovery of the domestic economy in the country.

“This matter should be given serious attention by taking into account the importance of this sector to boost economy and trade,” he said in the statement issued from Putrajaya.

Nanta added due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those in the distribution and retail trade sector could only operate on a limited basis while some could not operate at all.

“This has resulted in them having to bear with financial burden while workers lose their income so much so they could not support their families.”

As such, he said that priority should be given to vaccinating those involved in this sector.

“This is because of its importance as the engine of the national economy and the risks faced by this industry whereby the workforce is constantly interacting and completing the logistics required by the consumers.

“The risk of infection faced by the workforce in this sector on a daily basis is very serious and could hamper the government’s efforts to achieve the desired level of herd immunity,” said Nanta.

In the statement, he also wished to see the sectors covered under KPDNHEP to be given due attention in the current implementation of the Covid-19 immunisation programme.

He believed strategic collaboration between the Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation (Mosti), Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) and KPDNHEP could ensure that all those involved in the sectors get vaccinated as soon as possible.

He stressed that KPDNHEP had proposed this immunisation programme for these sectors to start this month.

“This Economic Frontliners Immunisation Programme is very important in preparation for the reopening of various economic frontline sectors in the next phase of the National Recovery Programme (PPN),” he said. — Borneo Post