Works minister: All construction in EMCO zones must stop, Miti letters no longer accepted

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof speaks during a meet and greet with media practitioners at Kompleks Kerja Raya in Kuala Lumpur, April 6, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Only approved critical maintenance and repair works may take place in areas under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO), Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusuf said today.

The minister said all other construction activities must be halted to comply with the National Security Council’s directives.

“This means the Miti permission letters previously received may no longer be used to continue construction works during the EMCO period,” he said in a statement, referring to the Ministry of International Trade and Industry.

“However, exceptions will be made for maintenance, repair and wiring works that are critical, by appointment.”

Fadillah said firms must apply to the police for approval to perform the critical works.

The minister then directed all construction firms to strictly observe the NSC’s standard operating procedures covering their sector.

Most of Selangor and 15 localities in the city here were placed under a two-week EMCO beginning today due to persistently high Covid-19 numbers.