Sarawak minister tells state MPs to channel food basket assistance to target groups

Sarawak Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah speaks to reporters in Kuching April 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

SAMARAHAN, July 3 — Members of parliament in Sarawak are expected to ensure that the Food Basket Assistance as announced by the federal government recently is channelled to recipients from target groups.

Sarawak Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the assistance worth RM300,000 to each MP is not a large amount to reach all residents in a constituency.

According to him, not everyone in the community faces problems related to food supply alone but some may have different problems which should be attended to by MPs.

“My hope is that the food baskets would be channelled to those who really need it.

“For example, those who work with the government may have a more stable income. There are also those who are paid by the day or on per day basis. This is one of the factors that need to be taken into account,” he said when met by reporters after attending an event here, today.

In this regard, he hoped that MPs and their service centres in Sarawak would deal with the district offices and resident offices of their respective areas to channel the aid to the recipients from the right target groups.

Through the National People’s Well-being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) announced by the government on June 28, a total of RM300,000 is allocated to each MP including the opposition, to implement the Food Basket Assistance to the affected groups in their respective areas.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin when making the announcement said that the move was taken because the government was aware of the importance of basic necessities to the people and to set aside political differences to channel aid.

Meanwhile, Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin confirmed that he had received the RM300,000 allocation for food basket yesterday from the Sarawak State Federal Department Office (SDO) and distribution to his constituents will start soon.

The Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities said his office is in the midst of compiling the list of eligible recipients from the village heads and community leaders.

He said the items for the food baskets for his constituency among others includes one bag of rice, Sardine, crackers, Milo and noodles. — Bernama