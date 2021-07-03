Putrajaya allows paddy field activities in EMCO areas, says necessary for rice supply

Workers are seen at one of paddy fields in Sekinchan, Selangor November 28, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Farmers can continue planting and harvesting rice in areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today as movement is restricted further in much of Selangor and parts of the country that is seeing a resurgence of Covid-19.

The defence minister said this is to ensure sufficient supply of rice in the country.

“To ensure the continuity of the food supply chain and the supply of rice, the government has decided to allow activities in paddy fields in areas under the EMCO, like Ijok and Kuala Selangor in Selangor to operate,” he said during a virtual press this evening.

Ismail also issued a reminder that only manufacturers of essential items that have received prior permits from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry are allowed to operate during EMCO.

That means only these factory employees can travel for work.

Also permitted to operate during the EMCO subject to the strict SOPs are the courts, banks, law firms and government agencies.

Those in other sectors are barred from doing so.

A total of 14 localities in Kuala Lumpur and 34 localities spanning eight districts in Selangor are under an EMCO that began at midnight following a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Ismail announced an EMCO for eight more localities in Sabah, Kelantan, Pahang, Kedah and Negri Sembilan from July 5 to July 18.

In Sabah, the areas under EMCO are: Taman Zifa, Bingkul in Beaufort, and Kampung Simpangan in Kota Marudu.

In Negri Sembilan, the affected area is Taman Desaria in Seremban.

Three localities in Kedah are affected: Taman Bandar Baru Sungai Lalang, Taman Lembah Permai and the Bakar Arang industrial area including Taman Cahaya PKNK.

In Pahang, the affected area is Kuala Kuantan 2. In Kelantan, it is Kampung Bukit Tanah in Pasir Puteh.