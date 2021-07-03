Ismail Sabri lists what’s allowed in NRP Phase Two: Travel for long-distance married couples, non-contact sports, barbers, book and stationery stores, and more

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference at the Perdana Putra building in Putrajaya, May 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Married couples in five states who have been separated by distance during lockdown will finally be able to travel to meet each other when the government shifts into Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) next Monday.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this applies only to those who live in the five states — Kelantan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, and Terengganu — that will be transitioning from Phase One to Phase Two next week.

“For Phase Two, we have also decided to allow long-distance couples to move across state and districts, but these remain for emergency and special purposes, accompanied with permission from the Royal Malaysia Police,” he said in a joint news conference today.

He added that the special circumstances include events like the birth of a child or to help a spouse care for a sick child.

The minister also listed other socio-economic perks for those in the five states. Among them are recreational activities that do not incorporate physical contact or those where a minimum distance of two metres can be maintained, such as cycling, tai chi, fishing, equestrian, biking, hiking, and golf.

He also said businesses like barbers, hairdressers, book and stationery shops will be allowed to reopen.

Morning wet markets that sell six essential commodities — specified as vegetables, fruits, poultry, meat, seafood, and essential retail items — can also resume.

MORE TO COME