Electronic factory in Johor slapped with RM62,000 fine for breaching Covid-19 SOP

JOHOR BARU, July 3 — A factory assembling electrical and electronic components was compounded RM62,000 for committing various offences under Act 446 and the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) here, today.

Deputy Human Resource Minister, Datuk Awang Hashim said of the total, a RM20,000 compound was issued by the Johor Labour Department of Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) after the factory was found to have infringed the SOP by operating with more than 60 per cent workers.

“Five compounds worth RM42,000 were issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH) as the workers did not scan the MySejahtera code and were not performing sanitisation at the premises, which is also an offence under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI).

“On the overall, the factory has 8,426 workers comprising 5,296 foreigners and 3,130 locals,” he said after heading the operation, here, today.

Also taking part in the operation was JTKSM director-general Asri Ab Rahman and Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) director-general Zailee Dollah. — Bernama