So what businesses, services can open in EMCO areas? These, says domestic trade minister

PUTRAJAYA, July 2 — Business activities under the trade distribution sector involving essential goods and services are allowed to operate in the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) areas in several sub-districts in Selangor and localities in Kuala Lumpur, subject to stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP).

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the approval to operate involved supermarkets and hypermarkets with food and beverage, basic necessities, pharmacy and personal care sections.

Also included are convenience stores, grocery stores, pharmacies or personal care shops, restaurants or eateries, pet care or pet food shops, hardware shops, vehicle maintenance and spare parts workshops, e-commerce services for all categories of products as well as wholesale and distribution of products in the essential services category.

“The SOP that needs to be followed by supermarkets, pharmacies, convenience shops and grocery stores include limiting the number of customers at any one time according to the space of the business premises, with one customer per four square metres.

“Dine-in is not allowed for restaurants and eateries while only the purchase of pet food and pet care products are allowed for pet stores,” he said in a statement today.

He said only the sale of hardware products was allowed at hardware stores while repairs and installations at customers’ houses were not allowed.

Vehicle and maintenance workshops, as well as spare parts shops, are allowed to operate but car wash services are not allowed, he said.

Nanta said business premises conducting e-commerce business would only be allowed to be open for packaging and delivery only, subject to the operating hours set by the local authorities.

He said the operating hours for wholesale and distribution of products in the essential services category and convenience stores at petrol stations were also subject to the local authorities.

Other details regarding essential services under the trade distribution sector are subject to the Selangor state security committee and the Kuala Lumpur Covid-19 coordination and management committee, he said.

Nanta cautioned consumers, especially those in EMCO areas, against panic-buying so as to avoid a disruption in supply at sales premises.

He said the ministry’s enforcement personnel would continue to conduct daily checks to ensure an adequate supply of necessities in all states.

“The ministry is confident and guarantees that there is a stable and adequate supply of essential items nationwide throughout the EMCO period,” he added.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the enforcement of the EMCO in several sub-districts and localities in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur for 14 days from July 3-16. — Bernama