Ops Patuh kicks off with focus on industrial areas nationwide

A factory supplying heavy machinery equipment adheres to SOPs following the implementation of MCO 3.0 in Segambut, Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The compliance operation (Ops Patuh) implemented on a large scale from today focused on industrial areas nationwide.

Apart from mobilising the workforce from all agencies under 21 ministries, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) assets like drones and helicopters were also used in the operation to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) for Phase One of the Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

In Kuala Lumpur, Brickfields District Police chief ACP Anuar Omar said they issued four compounds to company owners for not ensuring worker capacity based on instructions, proper physical distancing as well as operating even though the manufacturing sector is not allowed to do so.

They also failed to carry out Covid-19 screening tests on their foreign workers, he said.

In Kelantan, the Ops Patuh focused on factories operating in Kota Baru, Gua Musang, Machang and Tanah Merah, with the involvement of 900 enforcement personnel from various agencies.

Kelantan Police deputy chief SAC Abdullah Muhammad Piah said they would carry out large-scale inspections on factories known to have a big number of employees.

In Melaka, five factories in the state were issued compounds totalling RM50,000 for violating the stipulated SOP today.

Melaka Police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said among the offences committed included the worker capacity exceeding the stipulated 60 per cent and not adopting physical distancing in the premises.

He said a total of 218 factories were inspected today, namely 150 in Melaka Tengah, Jasin (37) and Alor Gajah (31).

“Our operation today focused on the factories and, so far, we are satisfied with the level of compliance by the employers, with over 80 per cent of the premises complying with the stipulated SOP.

“We also issued warning to a handful of employers who continue to flout the SOP, such as not providing the MySejahtera QR Code, temperature scanners and exit and entry direction markers,” he told reporters after inspecting a factory in Serkam today. — Bernama