STPM 2020: 741 students scored perfect 4.00 CGPA, slight decrease from 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 ― A total of 741 candidates of the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) in 2020 scored the Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA) of 4.00 or four flat, a slight decrease compared to 802 candidates in 2019.

Malaysian Examinations Council (MEC) member Prof Datuk Dr Wahid Razzaly said 554 (74.76 per cent) of the 741 candidates who scored a CGPA of 4.00 are from the B40 group.

He said the national CGPA for the STPM 2020 examination rose to 2.78 from 2.77 in 2019.

“Of the 741 candidates who obtained a CGPA of 4.00, 23 scored 5As in all five subjects taken and 718 candidates scored 4As in the subjects taken.

“However, in terms of the candidates’ overall achievement, the achievements of STPM 2020 candidates are considered the same as that of STPM 2019 because the improvement is small (0.01 per cent),” he said when announcing the 2020 STPM results virtually today.

Meanwhile, Wahid said a total of 44,704 candidates registered for the STPM 2020 examination with an attendance of 42,983 candidates and of the total attendance, 42,809 were from government schools, private schools (95), state government schools (14) while 65 were private candidates.

He said the percentage of candidates who obtained a full pass in five and four subjects decreased to 72.97 per cent (31,366 candidates) from 73.67 per cent (33,021 candidates) in 2019.

The gap between the performance of urban and rural candidates is also the same as STPM 2019, which is 0.02 points, he added.

Wahid said the newly introduced Tahfiz al-Quran subject saw 63 out of 69 candidates successfully memorising a total of 30 juz’ (sections) of the Quran.

“Candidates who successfully memorise 30 juz’ of the Quran will receive a Memorisation Certificate from MEC apart from the STPM Certificate,” he said.

Candidates can check their results at http://stpm.mpm.edu.my/stpmK or via short messaging service by typing STPM, IC number and index number and send it to 68886 beginning today.

Wahid also informed that the STPM certificate will be distributed within two months. ― Bernama