Covid-19: Four factories in Senawang industrial area ordered to close for SOP violation of Phase One movement control

Seremban District Police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim (3rd left) during an inspection at a factory in Senawang, July 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, July 1 — Four factories in the Senawang industrial area were ordered to close for violating the standard operating procedure of Phase One of the Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan today.

Seremban District Police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said that during the inspection by enforcement agencies under the joint SOP compliance operation, three factories were also issued compounds, two for failing to comply with the 60 per cent capacity worker limit, and one for operating without the approval from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti).

The fourth factory, he said, was ordered shut after it recorded a Covid-19 positive case.

“A total of 12 factories were checked in the joint operation, which began at 1.30pm and undertaken by 80 personnel from six agencies. We found that one factory that was issued a compound previously had repeated the offence,” he told reporters after the operation.

He said action was taken under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (No 4) Regulations 2021.

Negri Sembilan state National Security Council (MKN) director Roslin Abd Hamid and state Heath deputy director Dr Mohammad Faid Abd Rashid were also present during the operation. — Bernama