EPF to reopen service counters at branch offices starting tomorrow

EPF will reopen its service counters at its branch offices nationwide beginning tomorrow. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 ― The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will be opening its service counters at its branch offices nationwide beginning tomorrow, from 8.30am to 2.00pm on weekdays for selected services.

The move is made to accommodate the needs of members who require its services, while simultaneously balancing the health and safety aspects of its personnel and members who are present at the branch offices.

In a statement today, the pension fund said the selected services are namely withdrawals for age 50, 55 and 60, withdrawals for health reasons or death, as well as collection of payment order (PO) or banker's cheque.

“Members are required to schedule their appointments through Janji Temu Online (JTO) via www.kwsp.gov.my/janjitemu,” it said, adding that the EPF will contact the members to arrange for the PO and banker’s cheque collection for their withdrawals.

Members are also advised to use EPF’s online services, i-Akaun (Member) and i-Akaun (Employer) to expedite and facilitate services.

Those who wish for more information can contact the EPF Contact Management Centre at 03-8922 6000 or refer to the EPF website at for further clarification. ― Bernama