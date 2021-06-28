Source: Agong to meet Dewan Rakyat, Dewan Negara Speaker and deputies on Parliament reopening

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun with his deputies Datuk Seri Azalina Othman and Mohd Rashid Hasnon during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur July 13, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has summoned both the Dewan Rakyat and the Dewan Negara Speakers and their deputies for a meeting at 10.30am tomorrow.

A source privy to the matter said that Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun, Tan Sri Rais Yatim, Datuk Rashid Hasnon, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad have been called for a meeting regarding the reopening of the Parliament.

“Five of them. Speakers and all their deputies. 10.30am they must enter the palace,” the source said, referring to the National Palace, the official residence of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

In a joint statement last week, Azhar and Rais said that the proposed hybrid Parliament session can happen in late August or the first week of September this year, adding that a grace period is still required to sort out the required mechanism for said hybrid meeting system.

They also took note of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree to reopen Parliament soonest, as well as the prime minister’s powers as the head of the government to announce a date, expressing their commitment to do everything that they can to expedite the hybrid sitting.

In the statement, Azhar and Rais also proposed for a special parliamentary sitting to be held in early August, to discuss matters relating to the hybrid sitting.

Following a special meeting on June 16, the Agong and the Conference of Rulers said it is not necessary to extend the ongoing Emergency period past August 1, and recommended Parliament be reconvened as soon as possible, along with the respective state legislatures.

A day prior to that, Muhyiddin announced that the government is committed to the reconvening of Parliament once the country is in phase three of the National Recovery Plan, sometime in September or October.

The Attorney General’s Chambers has since said that any decision would come from the Cabinet, as the Constitution states that the Agong is subject to the advice of the prime minister and the Cabinet.