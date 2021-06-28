Revamp contract system for public healthcare workers for sake of pharmacists too, government urged

Malaysian Pharmacists Society president Amrahi Buang praised pharmacists for steadfastly serving the country to ensure the continuity of pharmacotherapy and immunisation efforts are well-maintained, despite not being well-acknowledged by the current healthcare ecosystem. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The Malaysian Pharmacists Society (MPS) has joined the Malaysian Medical Association’s call to review and revamp the contract system for healthcare workers, dubbing the existing one as “inhumane”.

Its president Amrahi Buang said doing so would ensure a more transparent evaluation and selection system for contract healthcare professionals, for the betterment of public healthcare services in Malaysia.

“MPS would like to highlight that 1,966 contract pharmacists, while given the opportunity to continue serving the country for another year based on the extension announced by the Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba on February 25, are still loomed in dismay over the uncertainties of their future,” he said in a statement.

Amrahi cited a recent survey conducted by the MPS Young Pharmacists Chapter, in which 563 respondents said they continue to seek clarity in terms of job security and transparency on the selection criteria for permanent positions.

“While it is a positive sign to see some improvements made for contract dental officers, some contract pharmacists from 2016 who were extended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are yet to be given the same level of remuneration under the grade UF43.

“Even after four and a half years of service and being on the same level as permanent pharmacists in the number of years of service and workload, the lack of transparency and fairness in how promotions are done needs to be immediately addressed,” he said.

Amrahi noted that similar to their contract medical officer counterparts, career advancement opportunities for contract pharmacists have also been severely stifled due to the three-year contract cap, leading to many exiting the system prematurely and unable to pursue their desired career pathway in the government.

“In the meantime, while MPS welcomes the remark by the Health Ministry’s secretary-general today on the contentious issue in the first paragraph of their media statement, we would like to reiterate that any ethnic-driven policies should not be entertained when it comes to healthcare.

“Such discriminating policy ideas are moving backward and unacceptable in this multiracial country, as saving lives should be colour blind,” he said.

The MPS president praised pharmacists for steadfastly serving the country to ensure the continuity of pharmacotherapy and immunisation efforts are well-maintained, despite not being well-acknowledged by the current healthcare ecosystem.

“It is never an exaggeration to describe pharmacists as an integral part of the chain of patient care. Aside from its role in procurement, a pharmacist is also the healthcare professional who safeguards the provision of pharmacotherapy via pharmaceutical care in every step of the medication supply and administration chain.

“These include the consultative role of clinical pharmacists in managing complex clinical cases together with doctors and specialists in the ward, identifying possible interactions and precautions about medication therapy and Covid-19 vaccines, patient education, and many others,” Amrahi said.

He said MPS looks forward to a firm and timely resolution to all concerns raised above and will be ready to offer its suggestions and solutions as the voice of the pharmacist profession.