PM: RM400m allocated for Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, RM200m for additional vaccination centres and outreach programmes

Health workers administer Covid-19 vaccine doses at the Selangor Covid-19 Vaccination Programme at Dewan Seri Siantan in Selayang June 28, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Putrajaya has allocated an additional RM400 million to the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to increase its vaccine supply.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he was buoyed by the steadily increasing vaccination rate and was confident the country is on the right track for recovery and this allocation will hasten its progress.

“With this allocation, we will have enough vaccines to cater to 130 per cent of the population compared to 120 per cent previously.

“Additional vaccines are to be kept in stock as well as to start the vaccination process for 6.4 million teenagers aged between 12-18. The kids sitting for SPM this year will be prioritised,” he said today during a live telecast today.

Muhyiddin also said they are looking closely at developments surrounding the Covid-19 Delta variant as well as the Delta Plus variant.

As such he said they are planning to open another 29 vaccination centres (PPV), and upgrade existing PPV, add in more drive-throughs, mobile PPVs as well as improving their outreach on Home-to-Home vaccination programme.

“For this programme another RM200 million will be allocated,” he said.

In addition, the government is streamlining all allowances for the 14,000 frontliners in PICK from RM200 to RM600 for six months starting July 2021.

This initiative will cost them RM200 million.

“This allocation is to show our acknowledgement for the hard work our health frontliners have been doing for the country,” said Muhyiddin.