PM Muhyiddin announces RM150b ‘Pemulih’ package as additional stimulus to fuel recovery

Monday, 28 Jun 2021 05:36 PM MYT

BY SYED JAYMAL ZAHIID

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced a RM150 billion in Covid-19 relief spending this evening. — Bernama pic
KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced a RM150 billion in Covid-19 relief spending this evening, with RM10 billion in aid to be channelled towards low- and middle-income households affected by the public health crisis.

The “Pemulih” (Recovery) package will see a RM500 increase in the Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat slated for June, and a cash transfer between RM100 to RM1,400 for as part of the third BPR phase to be disbursed in September.

The cash transfers will cost RM4.9 billion.

