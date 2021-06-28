MCMC: Better internet access in Kampung Ulu Seladang, Setiu by end-August

MCMC said issue of poor internet access in Kampung Ulu Seladang near Permaisuri, Setiu, will be fully resolved by the end of August — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 28 — The issue of poor internet access in Kampung Ulu Seladang near Permaisuri, Setiu, will be fully resolved by the end of August, according to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

In a statement here today, MCMC said currently, upgrading works of the telecommunications tower at the village were actively being carried out under the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela).

“Once the upgrading works are completed, the 4G network coverage quality would benefit over 1,000 villagers in three nearby villages namely Kampung Besut, Kampung Bayas and Kampung Padang,” the statement read.

Last Saturday, the media reported on the poor internet access at Kampung Ulu Seladang, which prompted the Terengganu MCMC director Mohd Fairus Mohamad and service providers to investigate the matter.

“Our checks found that the internet access in the village was limited to 3G and this has affected the home-based teaching and learning sessions for students there.

“It is hoped that the measures taken will be able to fully solve the problems soon,” the statement said. — Bernama