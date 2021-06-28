Inland Revenue Board updates list of services during phase one of National Recovery Plan

General view of the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia building located at Jalan Duta in Kuala Lumpur April 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, June 28 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has updated the list of services that it will be offering during Phase One of Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

In a statement today, it said appeal applications under Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) can be made online at https://bpr.hasil.gov.my or by appointments at IRB branches, satellite offices and Revenue Service Centre from 8 am to noon according to the working days for each state.

“Applicants can also submit their complete appeal forms along with documents at the dropbox facility provided at all IRB offices including in Sabah and Sarawak,” it said.

IRB said businesses at stamp duty counters in Branch Stamp Office were limited to customers or individual duty payers who could not register as users of the Stamp Assessment and Payment System (STAMPS) and by appointments only, while the rest including STAMPS agents were required to submit their applications and make payments via the online platform.

Meanwhile, it said the operating hours for payment counters in Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching during Phase One of the PPN are from Monday to Friday from 8 am to noon.

IRB’s Hasil Care Line and BPR hotline would operate from Monday to Friday from 9 am to 4 pm and Live Chat from 9 am to 5 pm based on the working days for each state, while the lines to the IRB headquarters and branches were closed, it said.

According to the statement, the frequently asked questions on tax matters during Phase One of the PPN are available on IRB’s website at http://www.hasil.gov.my/pdf/pdfam/faq_pkp3_2.pdf.

The public can also make inquiries by contacting the IRB through Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000/603-8911 1100 (overseas) or HASiL Live Chat or Feedback Form on the IRB’s official portal at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/. — Bernama