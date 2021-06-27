Senior citizens living in Penang PPR gets Covid-19 vaccine shots on their doorsteps

Senior citizens living in the People’s Housing Project (PPR) flats in Jalan Sungai can now heave a sigh of relief after receiving their first Covid-19 vaccine shots right on their doorsteps. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, June 27 — Senior citizens living in the People’s Housing Project (PPR) flats in Jalan Sungai can now heave a sigh of relief after receiving their first Covid-19 vaccine shots right on their doorsteps.

One of the vaccine recipients, Ooi Ban Aun, 62, accompanied by his daughter Ooi Yong, 22, received his Covid-19 vaccine shot right outside his front door at around 11.30 am.

Ban Aun said he was initially concerned about his limited mobility issues and was worried that he would have to travel far to get vaccinated.

However, last week, authorities had gone door-to-door to inform all residents in the flat about the setting-up of a mobile vaccination centre (PPV) in their area.

“They asked each and every one of us if we have anyone aged 60 and above in our household and informed us of the date and operation time.

“I was surprised, but in a good way, that the medical staff and other authorities made such an effort to set up a vaccination centre just right outside of my home,” he told Bernama.

He added that the whole vaccination process was done smoothly and applauded everyone who was involved in arranging the vaccination centre.

Another resident, Raiha Bee Jainul Ahidin, 60, was also pleased with the overall services provided by the mobile vaccination team after being vaccinated.

She said that while she was receiving her first shot of the vaccine, her 66-year-old husband and her 80-year-old mother were still in the registration waiting room for their turn.

“I want to tell them that the process was quick, smooth and nowhere scary, but I believe that they would share the same positive experience as I had,” she said.

Prior to this, the PPR Jalan Sungai was identified as one of the Covid-19 hotspots in Penang with a high risk of infection due to its high population density.

Family medicine specialist Dr Anita Jain, who is one of the Penang mobile vaccination units’ team leaders, said that a total of 156 residents there received the vaccine on June 26.

“The residents here have shown great interest in getting vaccinated, and were very cooperative throughout the whole vaccination process,” she added.

She said that the second dose Covid-19 vaccine for the recipients would be administered three months after their first dose, as all recipients received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. — Bernama