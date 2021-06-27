Khairy’s aide rebuts Selangor official’s claim that state will run out of Covid-19 vaccines

Health personnel prepare a syringe for Covid-19 vaccination at Universiti Teknologi Mara Shah Alam, June 23, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Selangor has enough Covid-19 vaccines to last a week at its current usage, a minister’s aide said after a state official alleged online that some of its vaccination centres (PPV) will run dry in days.

The advisor to Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Dr Mohd Ghows Mohd Azzam, also told Selangor Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud the information was accessible.

“Salam Dr Siti Mariah, you could have easily contacted CITF regarding this instead of putting it on social media.

“Let me explain, in the VMS system, Selangor currently has about 339k doses. With Selangor utilising at 40k/day, this is enough for at least a week,” he said on Twitter.

On top of that, there is a scheduled delivery on 28/6, 29/6, 30/6, 1/7, 2/7,3/7, and 4/7 to Selangor.



If you are talking about vaccines outside of PICK, for that, I can't help.



May Allah bless our efforts. Salam YB pic.twitter.com/DFReRDpHZ3 — Ghows Azzam 🇲🇾 (@Ghows) June 27, 2021

Ghows then shared the number of vaccines scheduled for delivery to Selangor over the next week.

According to the schedule, Selangor is due to receive 36,560 doses tomorrow alone.

This morning, Dr Siti alleged on Twitter that some PPVs in Selangor will be forced to stop operations in “days” unless their supply of Covid1-9 vaccines were urgently replenished.

She later added that Selangor has 87,616 doses in hand while it was dispensing an average of 50,000 for those getting their first dose and 20,000 as second doses each day.

“Balance 20k doses. If no additional vaccines arrive by tomorrow, some PPV will have to close,” she said.

Yesterday, Khairy denied that there was a vaccine shortage in Selangor, saying the state’s problem was instead one of vaccination capacity.

The minister said the state was only able to vaccinate between 20,000 and 50,000 people daily when it should have the capacity for at least 100,000.

While Khairy conceded that some PPVs in the country have exhausted their vaccine supplies, he insisted that these incidents were isolated.

Such problems would also be resolved next month once Malaysia begins receiving more vaccine deliveries, he said.