Health Ministry: Covid-19 claims 60 more lives, puts 886 in ICU

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on January 19, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The Ministry of Health reported 60 more deaths related to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of fatalities to 4,944.

Meanwhile, 886 Covid-19 patients were put in intensive care units with 446 requiring ventilation support, the ministry said in a statement this evening.

Earlier, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reported 5,586 new Covid-19 cases today, still far from the threshold that would lift certain restrictions needed to get the economy back on the recovery path.

This is the fourth consecutive day the Ministry of Health has reported daily cases of above 5,000. Today’s numbers also came in just a day before the scheduled expiry of Phase One of the National Recovery Plan that is now in the fourth week.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 positive cases are now at 734,048, of which 91 per cent have been treated and discharged. Total active cases are now at 61,395. The number of treated patients as of noon was at 4,777, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, 17 new infection clusters were detected since yesterday, pushing the cumulative active clusters to 874.