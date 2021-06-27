Cops arrest duo over Wangsa Maju dental clinic robbery

Police arrested two men on suspicion of being involved in a robbery at a dental clinic in Taman Melati yesterday. — IStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Police arrested two men on suspicion of being involved in a robbery at a dental clinic in Taman Melati, here, yesterday.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the duo, aged 30 and 32, were detained about four hours after the robbery.

He said police were tracking down two more accomplices.

“Police seized a Proton Saga car and a parang suspected of being used in the incident, and checks revealed that both suspects have previous criminal and drugs offences records.

“Those with information on the case can contact the Wangsa Maju district police headquarters at 03-9289 9222, Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or any nearby police station,” he said in a statement today.

The suspects have been remanded for six days, he said.

CCTV footage of the incident went viral yesterday. — Bernama