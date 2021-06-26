Two fishermen rescued, another missing, after boat collides with trawler in Perak

IPOH, June 26 — Two fishermen were rescued while another is missing after their boat collided with a trawler 25 nautical miles southwest of Kuala Kurau, Kerian early yesterday morning.

Kuala Kurau Maritime Zone director, Maritime Commander Mohd Sharenliza Ghazali said the missing victim is Mohd Syarif Hasyim, 25, while the victim’s two other colleagues aged 21 and 35 were rescued.

Mohd Sharenliza said in the 4 am incident, their boat capsized after colliding with a trawler at the location and they were left drifting in the sea for three hours.

“The skipper and a crew member were saved by other fishermen while one crew was missing.

“Following the incident, a search and rescue operation was activated at 2pm yesterday to look for the missing victim and to date, the search sector was divided into four covering 186.30 nautical sq miles,” he said in a statement here today.

He said among the assets involved were Maritime ship KM Gagah, Maritime Kilat 9 boat and a Maritime Malaysia helicopter and they were assisted by Royal Malaysian Navy’s KD Mahamiru and the fishermen community. — Bernama