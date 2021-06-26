Report: Agong summons Dewan Rakyat, Dewan Negara Speakers over reopening Parliament

Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri Rais Yatim delivers his speech at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur on September 2, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has reportedly summoned both the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara Speakers to discuss matters pertaining to the reopening of the Parliament, before the current state of Emergency ends on August 1.

The Vibes quoted one unnamed “political insider” claiming that the Speakers, Datuk Azhar Azizan @ Harun and Tan Sri Rais Yatim, have been summoned next Tuesday, and that the duo had already received their invitations yesterday.

“They’ve been called to Istana Negara for an audience with His Majesty this Tuesday at 11am. I think the King wants to speak to them about opening Parliament before the Emergency ends,” the anonymous source was quoted saying.

Malay Mail cannot independently verify this matter at the time of writing. Azhar and Rais have been contacted for their comments.

In a joint statement yesterday, Azhar and Rais said that the proposed hybrid Parliament session can happen in late August or the first week of September this year, adding that a grace period is still required to sort out the required mechanism for said hybrid meeting system.

They also took note of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree to reopen Parliament soonest, as well as the prime minister’s powers as the head of the government to announce a date, expressing their commitment to do everything that they can to expedite the hybrid sitting.

In the statement, Azhar and Rais also proposed for a special parliamentary sitting to be held in early August, to discuss matters relating to the hybrid sitting.

Following a special meeting on June 16, the Agong and the Conference of Rulers said it is not necessary to extend the ongoing Emergency period past August 1, and recommended Parliament be reconvened as soon as possible, along with the respective state legislatures.

A day prior to that, Muhyiddin announced that the government is committed to the reconvening of Parliament once the country is in phase three of the National Recovery Plan, sometime in September or October.

The Attorney General’s Chambers has since said that any decision would come from the Cabinet, as the Constitution states that the Agong is subject to the advice of the prime minister and the Cabinet.