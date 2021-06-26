Housing minister: 500,000 traders, hawkers nationwide to be vaccinated under Movak programme

Members of the public receive their Covid-19 shot through the [email protected] Vaccine Mobile Truck programme at PPR Sg. Bonus in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur June 21, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, June 26 — Around 500,000 hawkers and petty traders registered with local authorities nationwide will receive their Covid-19 vaccine jabs under the Community Vaccine Mobilisation (Movak) programme starting July 6.

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said the initiative was implemented after considering the suitability of the groups for vaccination priority as they always deal with the public through business activities.

“I discussed the matter with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) yesterday and informed them that the logistics prepared by Movak is complete. So, we agreed to hold a vaccination programme for traders and hawkers under the local authorities.

“There are 500,000 traders and hawkers throughout the country, and almost 34,000 in Johor. We will use mobile vaccination centres because they want to conduct their business and earn a living,” she said at a media conference after visiting the Movak programme at the vaccination centre at Dewan Muafakat Johor Taman Adda here today.

Also present was National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique.

Zuraida also encouraged hawkers and petty traders who have yet to register with their local authorities to do so to ensure their vaccinations could be conducted smoothly.

When asked about the additional number of buses that would be turned into mobile vaccination centres under the programme, she said the number of vehicles, which currently stands at 12, would be increased if there was demand.

The Movak programme is a National Unity Ministry initiative together with the Housing and Local Government Ministry to assist public vaccinations, especially for the rural population, and to increase the Covid-19 vaccination rate in the country. — Bernama