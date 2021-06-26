Hannah Yeoh urges govt to update MCO SOPs fairly for businesses to survive

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh said that it did not make sense how ‘modern markets’ and roadside stalls are currently allowed to run their businesses but open air morning markets are required to close. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 ― Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh today urged the government and its National Security Council to revise Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) so that the guidelines are appropriate for all business sectors, allowing the struggling businesses to operate again.

In a statement today, Yeoh said regarding small traders that it did not make sense how “modern markets” and roadside stalls are currently allowed to run their businesses but open air morning markets are required to close.

“All these businessmen are in the same boat and all of them will be affected by the pandemic without exception,” she said in a statement.

She also said that the current movement control order ― or “total lockdown” ― is not successful in keeping down Covid-19 infectious, and that standard operating procedures (SOPs) are not being made based on data and the needs of the small traders.

“The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government has been reminded many times that they need to change their strategy and approach to get different results,” she said.

The total lockdown was initiated on June 1, and required most businesses ― except for those deemed essential by the government ― to close their premises.

While markets that have a dedicated building such as wholesale markets and permanent farmer's markets are currently allowed to operate, other markets that typically require traders to set up stalls in an open air environment ― such as night markets ― are ordered to close.

Under the government's National Recovery Plan, most businesses and economic sectors will only be allowed to reopen in the third phase of the plan, after daily new Covid-19 cases drop below the 2,000 mark and 40 per cent of the Malaysian population has received Covid-19 vaccination.

This is expected to happen no sooner than September.