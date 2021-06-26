Domestic Trade Ministry foils attempt to misappropriate subsidised cooking oil in Johor

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs today cracked down on an attempt to misappropriate subsidised 1kg cooking oil packets in Johor. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 26 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP), Johor branch, today cracked down on an attempt to misappropriate subsidised one kilogramme (kg) cooking oil packets, by transferring them using a grinding machine before pumping into a tank, at a factory in Pasir Gudang.

State KPDNHEP director, Mohd Hairul Anuar Bohro, said that during the 9am raid it was found that the subsidised one kg packets were sourced from several factories around Kuantan and the Klang Valley, before the items were brought to Pasir Gudang.

“A total of 53,974kg of cooking oil found at the scene was seized, and of that figure, 24,819kg of cooking oil has been transferred into the tank while the remaining 29,155 packets are still intact,” he said in a statement today.

He said that apart from that, two lorries, two forklifts, a motorcycle, and various equipment were also seized, estimated to be worth RM359,135.

As a follow-up, three local men, aged 30 to 40, who were lorry driver and workers, were detained to assist in investigations, he said, adding that investigations would also be carried out against the factory owner and suppliers of cooking oil. — Bernama