Selangor led with 2,108 Covid-19 cases, with Negri Sembilan a distant second at 741 cases.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The nation registered another 5,803 Covid-19 cases today, just two days shy of the June 28 deadline for the extended movement controL order (MC0).

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah posted the latest case numbers on Twitter this afternoon.

Selangor led yet again with 2,108 cases, with Negri Sembilan a distant second at 741 cases.

MORE TO COME