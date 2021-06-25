Rina Harun: Over 1.7 million senior citizens have received first Covid-19 vaccine dose

A senior citizen receives a dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine at the Ar-Ridzuan Medical Centre in Ipoh June 7, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

SEPANG, June 25 — More than 1.7 million senior citizens have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said, as of June 20, the data showed that a total of 568,282 senior citizens have completed the two doses of the vaccine.

About 2.6 million out of 3.2 million senior citizens in Malaysia have registered in the MySejahtera application for the vaccination, she said.

“Ongoing efforts to encourage more registered senior citizens to get vaccinated are being implemented,” she told reporters after handing over her personal donations to the Gerobok Rezeki programme at Desa Vista here today.

She said the community programme had been started by the residents to ease the burden of those affected by the pandemic. — Bernama