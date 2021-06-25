Ismail Sabri: EMCO in KL’s Kg Segambut Dalam and Jalan Kubur in Pantai Dalam until July 9

An Armed Forces personnel stands guard in the vicinity of the PPR Kampung Limau in Kuala Lumpur May 23, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Two localities in Kuala Lumpur would be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) beginning tomorrow until July 9, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

The two areas are Kampung Segambut Dalam and Jalan Kubur in Pantai Dalam.

“The Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) today reported the situation of Covid-19 in two localities in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur involving Kampung Segambut Dalam, Segambut and Jalan Kubur, Pantai Dalam.

“MOH reported that there was a significant increase in Covid-19 positive cases in a short period of time, when a total of 78 positive cases were recorded from 646 screenings in Kampung Segambut, Segambut.

“Meanwhile, a total of 53 positive cases were reported as a result of screening tests on 79 people in Jalan Kubur, Pantai Dalam,” Ismail who is also the defence minister said in a statement today.

He said that after a joint risk evaluation exercise involving several agencies in the Movement Control Order Technical Committee, the government agreed to enforce the EMCO in the said two areas.

Ismail said that the EMCO is to aid the MOH to conduct targeted screening on the residents involved, to prevent the virus from spreading to other areas.