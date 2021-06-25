Finance Ministry: Govt has no plans to sell any airport property, MAHB only has lease for Subang airport till 2067

The Finance Ministry today clarified that the Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) still has the lease for LTSAAS for another 60 years, until 2067. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The government does not have any plans to sell any airport property in the country as they are national strategic assets, the Finance Ministry said today.

It debunked claims that the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang (LTSAAS) is being sold to another party.

“The Ministry of Finance would like to inform that the Government has no plans to sell any airport property in Malaysia, including LTSAAS, to any party. Airport properties are considered a strategic asset of the Government,” it said in a statement.

It clarified that the Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) — the country’s biggest airport operator — still has the lease for LTSAAS for another 60 years, until 2067.

It also clarified that MAHB is not the owner of any of any airport in the country, but only manages them based on the operating agreement signed with the government in 2009.

“So far, MAHB is still the party responsible for developing the assets around LTSAAS. Part of the LTSAAS land has also been sub-leased by MAHB to Subang Skypark Sdn Bhd for a period of 30 years (2007-2037), covering the operation of Terminal 3, parking and hangarage,” the ministry added.

It said any effort to maximize the value of LTSAAS assets will not involve the sale of its real estate.

It warned speculators against spreading fake news.

Rumours of the airport sale appear to have stemmed from news reports four days ago when MAHB submitted a comprehensive and strategic plan for the long-term development of the LTSAAS to the government.

The airport operator said the regeneration plan, which has been verified through extensive benchmarking and stakeholder engagements, is premised on three focus areas, namely aerospace ecosystem, business aviation, and urban community airport.