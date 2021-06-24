Umno minister says govt critics unfair, asserts Malaysia doing better against Covid-19 compared to the US

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa blamed the public for not taking the virus seriously, citing persistent violations of Covid-19 rules like travelling interstate and interdistrict when it’s banned. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The government has been able to vaccinate one million people against Covid-19 in the past four days, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa highlighted in response to mounting criticism against Putrajaya.

He said the increase in criticism on social media using the #kerajaangagal hashtag is unfair and unreasonable and was made up of people trying to tarnish the government’s image, Harakah Daily reported today.

“In four days one million people got the vaccine for free. If you times that by RM100 per dose how much is that? How many countries can do it like us,” Annuar was quoted saying by the PAS-owned news portal.

Annuar blamed the public for not taking the virus seriously, citing persistent violations of Covid-19 rules like travelling interstate and inter-district when it’s banned.

He said that caused the authorities to tighten policing, but added that as a result, the disease is being contained.

Annuar then compared Malaysia’s Covid-19 situation with the United States which he said has had 34,335,239 infections.

Annuar who was speaking during a live show called Bicara Harakah TV last night, said that even the US, a modern and strong nation can have 35 million of its people be infected.

He pointed out that even with the vaccine available, the US still has daily cases numbering in the 10,000s.

“It’s still five figures in the US whereas the death toll is 615,232 with the latest daily death at 205 individuals,” he reportedly said.

Despite that Annuar said there is still a long way to go before the pandemic is over and urged everyone to continue to be vigilant adding that the government aims to vaccinate at least 80 per cent of the population in the next two to three months.