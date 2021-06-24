Perak DOSH looking at possible violations in fatal tyre explosion

File picture of workers operating furnaces at a tyre pyrolysis plant in Kulai, Johor August 7, 2019. — Reuters pic

IPOH, June 24 — The Perak branch Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) will take action against those responsible if there were violations in the incident where a tyre service centre worker was killed by the flying debris of a burst tyre in Menglembu on Tuesday.

The office of Perak DOSH director said it took a serious view of the accident, especially involving workers and the public, and legal action would be taken under the provisions of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994.

He said a team of officers had been sent to the location to conduct a detailed investigation.

“A preliminary investigation found that the 60-year-old victim, who was a mechanic, was changing a tyre on the rim before the tyre lock pin burst and hit the victim’s head,” DOSH said.

DOSH said based on the initial investigation, it has instructed the employer to improve occupational safety and health at the workplace.

“Employers are responsible for identifying hazards in the workplace, making the risk analysis and then conducting effective risk control to prevent accidents.

“Such incidents can be avoided if employers carry out comprehensive risk assessment and control in accordance with the methods set out in the Guidelines for Hazard Identification, Risk Assessment and Risk Control (HIRARC),” he said, adding that further investigations are still ongoing.

In the incident at 10am, K. Kumaresa was found lying on the ground with blood on his face after he was struck by flying debris from a burst tyre while changing a tyre of a crane vehicle. — Bernama