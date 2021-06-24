MoH: Negri Sembilan’s infectivity rate at 1.05 yesterday, above Malaysia’s nationwide average of 0.97

Negri Sembilan had the highest R-naught with 1.05, followed by Sarawak at 1.0. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Malaysia’s Covid-19 infectivity rate — signified by the scientific term “R-naught” — increased to 0.97 yesterday, after stagnating at 0.96 for two days.

According to the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) Covid-19 website , yesterday, two states recorded an R-naught above the national average.

Negri Sembilan had the highest R-naught with 1.05, followed by Sarawak at 1.0.

All other states and Federal Territories recorded rates lower than the national average, with Penang, Pahang, Kelantan and Putrajaya recording an R-naught below 0.9.

Perlis recorded only one Covid-19 infection yesterday and did not have an R-naught record.

The lowest record for the national R-naught this year was 0.81, on March 3; while the highest was 1.21, on May 23.