Bung Moktar, wife Zizie Izette’s corruption trial postponed to July 26

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin is pictured with Datin Seri Zizie Izette A. Samad (right) at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex January 2, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The corruption trial of Kinabatangan MP, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and his wife, Datin Seri Zizie A.Samad, which was fixed for yesterday, has been postponed to July 20 following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Sophian Zakaria said the Sessions Court had informed the prosecution and defence team about this via email.

"The court has set new dates, from July 26 to 30, and the 19th prosecution witness, former Treasury deputy secretary-general for investments, Datuk Seri Dr Mohamad Isa Hussain, will continue to testify when the trial resumes,” he told Bernama when contacted via WhatsApp, here, today.

Judge Rozina Ayob had previously set the hearing for three days from June 23 but it was postponed due to MCO 3.0.

On May 3, 2019, Bung Moktar, 62, pleaded not guilty to two charges of accepting bribes amounting to RM2.2 million and RM262,500 as inducement to obtain Felcra's approval to invest RM150 million in the Public Mutual unit trust.

Bung Moktar, as the then non-executive chairman of Felcra Berhad, was charged with accepting the bribes from Public Mutual investment agent Madhi Abdul Hamid, 38, through his (Bung’s) wife, Zizie Izette at Public Bank’s Taman Melawati branch here between 12.30 pm and 5 pm on June 12, 2015.

He also pleaded not guilty to accepting a cash bribe of RM335,500 for himself from another Public Mutual investment agent, Norlaili Ahmad Mokhtar, 42, under the name Zizie Izette for the same reason, at the same place on June 19, 2015.

Zizie Izette also pleaded not guilty to three charges of abetting her husband on the same matter at the same place, date and time. — Bernama