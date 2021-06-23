Penang cops nab man after car chase from Penaga to Kepala Batas, other man still at large (VIDEO)

Seberang Prai Utara district police chief Assistant Commissioner Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the two men were behaving suspiciously when they were asked to stop. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SEBERANG PERAI, June 23 — Police are looking for a man who escaped after a high-speed chase in Penaga here yesterday afternoon.

In the 2.30pm incident, a police mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) flagged a car with two men inside, telling them to pull over. Instead, they sped off.

Seberang Prai Utara district police chief Assistant Commissioner Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the two men were behaving suspiciously when they were asked to stop.

“The MPV called for backup and gave chase with the support of three other MPVs,” he said.

He said the car sped off at Jalan Bakar Tua before turning into Jalan Rantau Panjang and the chase ended at Kota Aur in Kepala Batas when they managed to stop the car.

“The moment they stopped the car, one of the men inside the car managed to escape while we arrested the other man,” he said.

He said a search of the 47-year-old suspect turned up one straw tube containing what is believed to be heroin and another straw tube believed to contain methamphetamine.

He added that the arrested man has previous criminal records for drugs and other crimes.

“The suspect and the car were brought back to the north Seberang Perai police headquarters for further investigations,” he said.

He said initial urine test results found the suspect positive for methamphetamine and morphine.

“We are tracking down the suspect who escaped yesterday,” Noorzainy said.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 12(2) and 15 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He asked those with information on the incident, especially on the whereabouts of the man who escaped, to come forward to assist the police in investigations into the case.

A 17-second video of the car chase between the police and the car was shared on social media yesterday.

In the video clip, a police MPV can be seen speeding after a dark-coloured Proton Saga as it turns into a river bund in Kepala Batas.