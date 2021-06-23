Johor RTD lists laziness to scan MySejahtera as most common offence by workers during commute

Johor RTD director Azmil Zainal Abidin said an integrated operation conducted in Johor Baru and Tangkak districts on June 21 and 22 found that 12 out of the 30 compound notices issued were for the workers’ failure to scan the MySejahtera QR code. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

TANGKAK, June 23 — The Johor Road Transport Department has found that laziness to scan the MySejahtera QR code is the offence most frequently committed by workers when using the bus or van services when commuting between home and the workplace.

Its director, Azmil Zainal Abidin said an integrated operation conducted in Johor Baru and Tangkak districts on June 21 and 22 found that 12 out of the 30 compound notices issued were for the workers’ failure to scan the MySejahtera QR code.

He said each of the offenders was fined up to RM10,000.

“Through this operation, the RTD inspected 21 buses and seven vans for compliance with the rules on wearing a face mask by the drivers and workers, using the MYSejahtera application, providing hand sanitisers and limiting the number of passengers on board.

“Of the total compound notices issued, 22 were issued in Johor Baru and eight in Tangkak,” he told reporters at the Muar Branch RTD Office, near here, last night.

These two districts have recorded the highest number of Covid-19 workplace clusters in the state.

The compounds issued included seven for exceeding the 50 per cent vehicle capacity, eight for not providing hand sanitisers and three (bus operators) for failing to provide the MySejahtera OR code, with the compounds totalling RM244,000. — Bernama