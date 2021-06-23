Ismail Sabri: Umno, BN MPs won’t back no-confidence vote against PM if presented in Parliament

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that BN MPs supported the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s statement on June 16 for Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible and would like to focus on managing the socio-economic situation impact of Covid-19. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Barisan Nasional (BN) lawmakers have promised not to support any motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in the next sitting of Parliament, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said that BN MPs supported the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s statement on June 16 for Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible and would like to focus on managing the socio-economic situation impact of Covid-19.

“We hope this Parliament sitting will focus on issues faced by the rakyat in the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As such and in respect of His Majesty’s decree to not raise the political temperature, we agree not to support any vote of no-confidence if presented,” he said in a statement.

Ismail is the only one from Umno to be made one of the four senior ministers in the Muhyiddin Cabinet. Other Umno members who hold ministerial positions include Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Khairy Jamaluddin, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, Tan Sri Annuar Musa, and Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad.

Umno also has the most MPs in the BN coalition which also includes MIC, MCA, and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah.

Ismail said the Umno/BN MPs have agreed to support the Perikatan Nasional government’s National Recovery Plan.

He said that Umno/BN ministers and deputy ministers will also give full commitment to do their job in order to curb the pandemic.