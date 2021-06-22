Sarawak opens up Covid-19 jabs to urban 18-year-olds and above

A man receives the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur May 5, 2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SERIAN, June 22 — Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Douglas Uggah today said eligible Sarawakians aged 18 years and above can now receive their vaccines under the third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

He added that it is now open to those living in urban areas.

“From today, everyone in the towns can now go for the jab based on their appointments,” he told reporters after visiting the vaccination centre at the Serian Community Hall here.

Sarawak’s first phase of vaccination was for the frontliners while the second was for the high-risk group, such as those with co-morbidities and senior citizens aged 60 years and above.

Uggah, who is also Sarawak deputy chief minister, said the response from Sarawakians toward the vaccination programme has been very encouraging so far.

“This is a very positive development in our efforts to protect everyone against Covid-19.

“To-date, we have managed to vaccinate a total of 855,749 people.

“Yesterday alone, some 59,225 people had been vaccinated.

“Of the number, 56,975 received their first dose,” he added.

He said for the Serian Division, 2,600 people were vaccinated yesterday while its target was 2,800 daily.

He said the vaccination centre at the Serian community hall met its target of vaccinating 1,000 people today.

Uggah also clarified that workers in industries will be given Covid-19 vaccines free, contrary to claims otherwise.

“We have come across advertisements from some companies saying the workers needed to pay a certain amount for the vaccination,” he said.

However, he said the companies will have to foot the bill if they set up vaccine administration centres in their premises and the service fee for the teams administering the vaccination.

He said such centres are necessary because the SDMC has come across many positive cases that were triggered in work places.

Earlier, Uggah visited the upgraded Semuja Immigration Depot.

Among the facilities that saw upgrades were the officers’ mess and a quarantine centre. Both amounted to RM693,000.