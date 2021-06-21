Deputy police chief: 80pc of KL contingent cops vaccinated against Covid-19

A Prisons Department personnel and a policeman hold up their vaccination cards after receiving their Covid-19 jabs at the Jalan Perak Health Clinic in Jelutong in this file picture taken on March 4, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — As many as 80 per cent of the 9,200 officers and personnel at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters have received their Covid-19 vaccine shots.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief, Datuk Yong Lei Choo, said that family members of the officers and personnel of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) also received vaccinations in an effort to achieve herd immunity in Kuala Lumpur by August.

According to him, thus far there have been no reports of members or family members declining vaccination, but that some of them have not received the vaccine due to health problems.

“Among the reasons are pregnancy and health problems ... there is no anti-vaccine in the team,” he said, after witnessing police personnel and family members receiving vaccination under the [email protected] Mobile Vaccination Programme at the PDRM Desa Tasik Housing Multipurpose Hall, in Sungai Besi, today.

Yong said that, through the programme, a total of 6,000 personnel working in various departments and districts in the contingent, as well as their family members, would receive vaccinations at three locations, namely PDRM Desa Tasik Housing in Sungai Besi, Desa Aman 1 and Desa Aman 2 in Pantai Dalam, starting today until June 26. — Bernama