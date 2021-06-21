Covid-19: Foreign minister requests Egypt to vaccinate 8,000 Malaysian students

Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 15, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry has positively welcomed his request to vaccinate some 8,000 Malaysian students currently in Egypt with the Covid-19 vaccine.

In his remarks at a joint press conference with Shoukry in Cairo in conjunction with his working visit to the north African country yesterday, Hishammuddin said Egypt has decided to inoculate all foreigners including Malaysians.

“I briefed Minister Shoukry that Malaysia is also reciprocating this initiative by extending it to Egyptians in Malaysia,” he said in a statement made available to the media here today.

Hishammuddin is on a two-day working visit starting Sunday, his first visit to Egypt since appointed as the Foreign Minister in March 2020. — Bernama