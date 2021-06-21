Bukit Aman: Nine held in investment scam involving almost RM1.9m losses in KL, Kedah and Johor

Nine individuals aged between 23 and 62 were arrested on Saturday (June 19) on suspicion of being involved in investment scam schemes involving losses amounting to nearly RM1.9 million around Kedah, Kuala Lumpur and Johor. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Nine individuals aged between 23 and 62 were arrested on Saturday (June 19) on suspicion of being involved in investment scam schemes involving losses amounting to nearly RM1.9 million around Kedah, Kuala Lumpur and Johor.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said all the local suspects were detained under Ops Nuri on suspicion of being involved in bogus investment schemes — the Banker Capital Investment Scheme (BKC) and Wow Exchange OU Investment Scheme.

He said the syndicate would dupe victims by convincing them that their money would be invested in the domestic and foreign investment sectors and promising them high returns with a profit rate of between 100 per cent and 400 per cent.

“Several packages are offered, ranging from ‘trainee’ packages worth as low as US$100 to ‘Capitalist’ packages worth US$10,000,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Kamarudin said the Wow Exchance OU scheme was a cryptocurrency-based investment scheme whereby the syndicate promoted a cryptocurrency platform and e-wallet called WOWX token.

“The WOWX token is said to be registered and based in Singapore through Wow Global Pte Ltd and is in the process of obtaining a licence from the Singapore government.

“Investors are instructed to make investment capital payments to several bank accounts directed by the syndicate, but the victims never got any returns from the capital issued for the investments,” he said.

He said that police had, so far, opened nine investigation papers on the syndicate, which targeted Malaysians, adding that they have also seized 13 mobile phones, 11 ATM cards, three laptops and five cars as well as RM9,000 cash, 208,000 Korean won, US$26 and S$644.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud and Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act and under the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959.

He said the bogus investment schemes, which are advertised via social media such as on Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, WhatsApp, proved attractive as they promised high profits as well as affordable investment packages, more so when many affected economically due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mohd Kamarudin advised the public to check with relevant government agencies regarding the status of investment schemes and companies offering these investments by verifying the account and telephone numbers on http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule/.

“Contact the CCID Scam Response Centre at 03-26101559 or 03-26101599 or send a message via WhatsApp to the CCID Infoline at 013-2111222 to channel information on any commercial crime activities,” he said. — Bernama