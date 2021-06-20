Senior lawyer says never suggested court decisions can be influenced, allegations are fabrications

Datuk Lim Chee Wee speaks during the forum on the National Unity Consultative Council (NUCC) report in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on November 15, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Senior lawyer Datuk Lim Chee Wee today said that several text messages which mentioned his name suggesting that court decisions can be influenced are blatantly false.

In a statement today, he said he has lodged a police report on the matter, adding that this is a case of criminal defamation against him.

“These purported text messages are in connection with a matter pending in court and which were allegedly sent recently by a third party.

“I have lodged a police report on the purported text messages and am fully cooperating with and assisting the police in this matter,” he said.

He said that the text messages contain fabrications and baseless allegations, adding that he does not know the third party who sent the purported text messages.

“The company named is no longer my client since I left my former firm in June 2020.

“I am not involved in any alleged settlement and appeal involving the company. I have not communicated with or been involved in any way with the company for a year,” he said.

Yesterday, The Malaysian Bar said a lawyer’s purported action of suggesting that court decisions can be influenced, would be considered misconduct if it was proven to be true.

Malaysian Bar president AG Kalidas cited a June 15 news report by portal Free Malaysia Today, where the Chief Justice’s Office was reported to have lodged a police report on June 7 over the text messages, for allegedly bringing the judiciary into disrepute.