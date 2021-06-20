Kedah exco: 30,530 of Langkawi’s population must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19

A health worker loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioTech Covid-19 vaccine at the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ALOR SETAR, June 20 — At least 30,530 out of 76,400 people in Langkawi who have registered for the Covid-19 vaccination must be vaccinated in order to achieve the target of herd immunity by September.

State Tourism, Arts and Culture, Youth and Sports, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman, Mohd Firdaus Ahmad said this was to convince the public, especially tourists who have been fully vaccinated, to visit the island as soon as the tourism sector is reopened, hopefully, by November.

“This is in line with the announcement by the Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Minister (Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri) on June 14 that more parties involved in the tourism sector (sub-sector) can be vaccinated on a large scale to achieve at least 70 per cent herd immunity so that the sector can be reopened,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Firdaus said the state government, together with MOTAC, Health Ministry and National Security Council (MKN), will mobilise energy and efforts to achieve the goal according to the timeline.

He said this would include providing more drive-through vaccination centres (PPV) or carrying out house-to-house vaccination services. — Bernama