Ismail Sabri: EMCO at several localities in Johor, Sabah and Pahang from Tuesday

Police and Armed Forces personnel conduct checks on vehicles at a roadblock at Bandar Sri Menjalara June 1, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Several areas in Johor, Sabah and Pahang will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Tuesday, June 22 until July 5, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the areas in Johor are Kampung Tanjung Genting, Kampung Benaung, Kampung Makam and Kampung Sawah Datok in Tenglu sub-district, Mersing.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) has detected a spike in Covid-19 cases in the four localities where 54 positive cases have been recorded after 268 screenings were conducted.

“In Sabah, the localities are Kampung Skim Pamalan, in Keningau, Kampung Jaya Baru in Kunak, Taman Wijaya Park in Kota Kinabalu, Kampung Serudung Baru in Tawau and Ladang Brumas in Kalabakan.

“In Kampung Skim Pamalan, 30 tested positive as a result of 339 screenings or the positivity rate is 8.84 per cent,” he said in a statement on the movement control order (MCO) development today. — Bernama