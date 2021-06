Selangor still tops the list for state with the highest number of new infections at 2,111. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Malaysia recorded 5,911 of new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Ministry of Health today.

Selangor still tops the list for state with the highest number of new infections at 2,111 followed by Negri Sembilan (770), Sarawak, (569), Johor (498) and Kuala Lumpur (483).

Only Perlis recorded no new infections while Putrajaya only recorded three new cases.

