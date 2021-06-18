Sarawak receives another 350,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine as promised by Putrajaya

Dr Sim said it was possible for the Sarawak population to achieve herd immunity by August. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, June 18 — Another 350,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine as part of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Sarawak arrived here this morning, said state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Sri Dr Sim Khi Hian.

He said the delivery was made as promised by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Minister of Health Dr Adham Baba to Sarawak, last month.

“Sarawak on its part will keep its promise on the delivery of vaccination rate as seen with new records of vaccination every day,” Dr Sim said on his official Facebook page.

He said this was possible thanks to medical frontliners working 18 hours, seven days a week.

He said it is most important to ensure they are not burned out due to long working hours.

“I also sincerely appeal to everyone to understand and be kind, compassionate to the frontliners with words of encouragement and inspiration,” Dr Sim, who is also SDMC advisor, added.

Dr Sim also once again reminded people not to arrive earlier than 30 minutes of their appointment time.

He said members of the public still need to practice standard operating procedures (SOPs) after vaccination, even after receiving their second jab.

He added that if everyone plays their part, there is no reason why Sarawak cannot achieve herd immunity of 70 per cent by August.